‘Farmer’s Bride’ to hit the French markets in 9 countries

The film distributor, Filmone Entertainment took to its Instagram to announce the news.

“Big News, We are excited to announce that #FarmersBrideMovie isn’t just taking over Nigeria—it’s going international! Starting Sept 27th, we’re hitting cinemas across all Francophone countries! Get ready for an epic film that will be loved by all,” the post said.

Farmer’s Bride will hit cinemas in all francophone countries in Africa including Senegal, Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Congo.

Produced by Filmone Studios, the makers of Adire teased the latest original earlier in the year.

FilmOne Studios is a leading Nigerian production company, focused on creating and producing stories originating from Africa for a local and global audience. It is part of the Filmhouse Group, a leading Media Entertainment Company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Farmer’s Bride is a poignant tale set in 1980s Ibadan. Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.