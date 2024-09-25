Africa Film Society launches Library, Theatre and Exhibition Space in Ghana

An official statement was released on September 24, 2024, announcing the launch of the film library, theatre, and exhibition space.

"Africa Film Society is excited to announce the launch of our Library, Theater, and Exhibition Space in East Legon, Ghana. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate this milestone with us. Amongst our guests were industry legends like Kwaw Ansah, King Ampaw, David Dontoh, Fred Amugi, Akofa Edjeani, and more," the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post also said the library contains books, films, and soundtracks for filmmakers and cinema lovers.

“The Africa Film Society library is a curated collection of books, films, and vinyl soundtracks for both filmmakers and cinephiles alike. Our 50-seat Arthouse Theater will be an extension of our long-running program ‘Classics In the Park’, where we screen classic and contemporary films to our members and diverse audiences,” the post continued.

Founded by Ghanaian filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, Africa Film Society marks its 8th year of preserving, and promoting Africa's rich cinematic legacy while cultivating new filmmakers and nurturing an audience for their work.

The initiative continues to empower, educate, and encourage the art of filmmaking to tell African stories. Through the ‘Classics In The Park’ initiative, they offer free outdoor cinema to communities focusing on early African films (1950 - 1980). They seek to acquire, restore, and redistribute these films from their original reels to introduce them to the new generation.