The juicy new trailer promises some hardcore action from the Viola Davis led drama based on the historical Dahomey female warriors.
Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer
Sony has debuted the official trailer for ‘The Woman King’ ahead of its anticipated September 16 release.
If Twitter reactions following the trailer release are anything to go by, movie fans are excited about yet another black-led film.
Written by Dana Steven and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), the epic drama follows the story of the historical Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin Republic during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.
Davis stars alongside John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jordan Bolger and Angelique Kidjo. Nigerian actor Jimmy Odukoya also joins the film’s cast.
Watch the official trailer:
Check out Twitter reactions:
