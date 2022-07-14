Shot by Clarence Peters, the short film stars Falz, Osas Ighodaro and Chike and is expected to premiere exclusively on the rapper’s YouTube channel on July 14.
Falz features Osas Ighodaro and Chike in new short film ‘Knee Down’
Falz has debuted a scintillating new teaser for a short film Knee Down, made for his hit song of same title.
The teaser features a gripping dialogue between Osas and Falz, hinting that the shorts with follow a plot inspired by the song off Bahd, Falz’s newly launched album.
Watch the teaser:
Away from the rapper’s Knee Down short film, fans are highly anticipating his 2022 big screen debut on the Jade Osiberu produced Brotherhood.
Falz will star alongside Tobi Bakre as twin brothers on opposite sides of the law in the film already confirmed for a September 23, 2022 theatrical release.
Ighodaro, on the other hand is currently filming the second season of Arese Ugwu’s The Smart Money Woman.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng