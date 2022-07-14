RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Falz features Osas Ighodaro and Chike in new short film ‘Knee Down’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Falz has debuted a scintillating new teaser for a short film Knee Down, made for his hit song of same title.

Falz and Osas Ighodaro in ‘Knee Down’ short film [instagram]
Falz and Osas Ighodaro in ‘Knee Down’ short film [instagram]

Shot by Clarence Peters, the short film stars Falz, Osas Ighodaro and Chike and is expected to premiere exclusively on the rapper’s YouTube channel on July 14.

Recommended articles

The teaser features a gripping dialogue between Osas and Falz, hinting that the shorts with follow a plot inspired by the song off Bahd, Falz’s newly launched album.

Watch the teaser:

Away from the rapper’s Knee Down short film, fans are highly anticipating his 2022 big screen debut on the Jade Osiberu produced Brotherhood.

Falz will star alongside Tobi Bakre as twin brothers on opposite sides of the law in the film already confirmed for a September 23, 2022 theatrical release.

Ighodaro, on the other hand is currently filming the second season of Arese Ugwu’s The Smart Money Woman.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz features Osas Ighodaro and Chike in new short film ‘Knee Down’

Falz features Osas Ighodaro and Chike in new short film ‘Knee Down’

'If you don't have your PVC, you are part of Nigeria's problem- Kanayo O Kanayo

'If you don't have your PVC, you are part of Nigeria's problem- Kanayo O Kanayo

Daniel Kaluuya reportedly not returning to ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Daniel Kaluuya reportedly not returning to ‘Black Panther’ sequel

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 300 million streams

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 300 million streams

Burna Boy makes an album for himself with 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy makes an album for himself with 'Love, Damini'

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May thanks fan who tackled actor over decision to take new wife

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May thanks fan who tackled actor over decision to take new wife

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' is the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Chart's Nigeria Top 100

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' is the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Chart's Nigeria Top 100

Trending

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

5 Nollywood films that gave us sleepless nights as kids

Scared kids

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Olu Jacobs [Instagram]