Enjoy your weekend with these movies

After a stressful week, it can be challenging and exhausting to look for something to watch. Take a deep breath, we’ve got you.

Here are five must-watch Nollywood films to see this weekend:

1. Farmer’s Bride

Farmer’s Bride has become the second highest-grossing movie with ₦37.1 million in its opening weekend. It has also become the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the 4th highest Nollywood opening weekend in 2024. Look at that! You need to see this one.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride is a tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wumi Toriola.

2. When Love Strikes

This is the first of its kind. A football-themed Nollywood movie? We didn’t see that coming. Directed by the Adire director, Adeoluwa Owu, this heartwarming movie follows the journey of a young footballer named IBK, highlighting his triumphs, setbacks, and the complex relationships that shape his path as he strives to reach the pinnacle of his career. The film offers an intimate glimpse into the personal and professional challenges footballers and their families face, while also celebrating the vibrant and fast-paced world of Nigerian football. Written by Chinaza Onuzo and Joy Bewaji and currently showing cinemas, the film’s cast members include Bimbo Akintola, Zubby Michael, Sunshine Rosman, Jimmie Akinsola, Vine Olugu, Chuks Joseph, Taye Arimoro, and Suo Chapele.

3. Lisabi: The Uprising

Spotlighting the life and legacy of the fabled Yoruba hero, Lisabi, whose life made a lasting impression in Nigerian history, the drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, dynamic characters, and exceptional production values, marking an exciting addition to Netflix’s diverse content lineup. The film is set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire. An Egba farmer ignites a rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire, leveraging the collective power of his fellow farmers and enigmatic abilities. His defiance, culminating in the defeat of over 6,000 Oyo soldiers, secures Egba’s independence after centuries of subjugation, marking a pivotal moment in Yoruba history.

Produced by Lateef Adedimeji and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Lisabi boasts a star-studded cast including Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Roseline 'Liquorose' Afije, and Lateef Adedimeji.

4. Queen Lateefah

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Wumi Toriola, the movie has also become the highest Nollywood opening weekend for a non-holiday period and the highest Nollywood weekend by an independent distributor in 2024. Queen Lateefah follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman reveals all her hidden secrets. Sadly, Lateefah is not who she claims she is as she was raised in abject poverty and is the only child of an illiterate mother. She lives in a dilapidated building with eccentric neighbours. Her cool manners, fancy clothes and wild claims are a result of her greatest strength: telling lies.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the cast includes Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbubemi Ejeye.

5. The Weekend