In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and the celebration of black history month in the United States, Special Jollof premieres in cinemas on the 14th of February, 2020. The movie preaches the message of Love, directed and produced by Emem Isong Misodi.

As a build-up to the grand release, an exclusive screening of the movie was held at the Genesis Cinemas in Lagos during the week. The movie which features the likes of Uche Jombo, Joseph Benjamin, Bukky Wright, Chiwetalu Agu, among other casts, centers on immigration and uncertainties around travels. It focuses on the tainted perception of other nationals.

The film which is a Royal Arts Academy production was shot in both the United States of America and Nigeria. It tells a story of a scorned American journalist who goes undercover at a Nigerian restaurant in the United States to prove Nigerian Immigrants come into the country illegally to hurt Americans and break their laws. She ends up falling in love and proven wrong.

According to the Director/producer, Emem Isong she says the movie cuts across all tribes and races and a need to preach love no matter what.

According to the Director/producer, Emem Isong she says the movie cuts across all tribes and races and a need to preach love no matter what.

“Special Jollof is just a love story set in the background of immigration, the problems immigrants go through and this preconceived notion that every Immigrant is involved in illegal activities. This movie is actually different from what I normally do and because it is a well talked about issue worldwide at the moment, causing concern for world leaders.

According to the Director/producer, Emem Isong she says the movie cuts across all tribes and races and a need to preach love no matter what. [Instagram/EmemIsong]

"I just felt I should speak on it, let’s abolish the hate and have more love. And because I was in the states for a while, I decided to do something on Immigrants, in Houston especially, where there is a large community of Nigerians. I want to believe I actually achieved my purpose.”

Also speaking at the event was one of the casts, Perez Egbi, who cited deception and misconception as some of the messages the movie tries to pass. He also talks about the great timing of the movie.

Also speaking at the event was one of the casts, Perez Egbi, who cited deception and misconception as some of the messages the movie tries to pass. He also talks about the great timing of the movie.

"The movies address deception and stereotypes. Just because a person looks a certain way or comes from a certain place does not mean you know them. Get to know people and don’t jump to conclusions.Special Jollof is very timely because February in the United States is the black history month and this movie addresses some of the things going on right now.

As a build-up to the grand release, an exclusive screening of the movie was held at the Genesis Cinemas in Lagos during the week.

"The misconceptions about immigrants and how people get the impression that they are coming to commit crimes and create havoc but that is not the case. We have hardworking immigrants especially Nigerians and a report was just released that said Nigerians are the most hard-working black race in the united states, so this movie does not only have great timing and but it is also a great story.” he said.

Special Jollof will be showing across all the cinemas in the nation from February 14, 2020.