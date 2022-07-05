RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Ema Edosio’s new film ‘Otiti’ is going to Brazil!

Otiti movie directed by Ema Edosio [Instagram]
Otiti movie directed by Ema Edosio [Instagram]

The filmmaker recently announced that the feature film will premiere at this year’s Brazil International Film Festival in Sao Paulo and Curitiba.

Recommended articles

Executive produced by Jeff Jacobson with NuNu Deng and Edosio credited as co-producers, ‘Otiti’ formerly titled ‘Umuemu Oseme' (The Sins of the Father), follows a seamstress who solely takes on the responsibility of catering to her ailing father who abandoned her as a child.

In the lead role as the titular character is Gina Castel. The actress is joined by Charles Etubiebi, Tunde Daniels, Yinka Davies, Chimezie Imo, Obi Maduegbuna, Toritseju Ejoh among others.

The Chijioke Onuniwe scripted film will debut alongside other selected titles on July 5, 2022.

Reacting to the premiere, Edosio penned down an IG post sharing her emotions ahead of the anticipated premiere.

What do I look forward to the most? I look forward to sharing my film with a global audience,” Edosio wrote.

One of the joys of film-making is you cannot predict where and who's going to watch your film. You also cannot predict how the audience would react to it. This can be both exciting and nerve-racking.”

Edosio's critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Kasala!' debuted in cinemas in 2018. The film starring Gabriel Afolayan, Judith Audu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Tomiwa Tegbe, Chimezie Imoand Jide Kosoko went on to win multiple international awards.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS

60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS

Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles

Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Trending

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson talks horrible filming experience with E.L James

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Glamour Girls movie [Netflix]

Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel, Blessing Egbe invited to the Film Academy

Blessing Egbe, Daniel K Daniel and Funke Akindele set to join The Film Academy’s class of 2022 [Instagram]

Sharon Ooja reacts to ‘Glamour Girls’ reception, reveals she fell ill while filming

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]