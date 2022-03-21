Anthill studios has confirmed the cast of its new production, a romantic comedy titled 'Hey You.'
Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson unveiled as leads in Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You!'
The actors will play love interests in the forthcoming feature length.
In newly released details, the production company confirmed that the film which is currently in production, will feature Timini Egbuson and Efe Irele in the lead roles.
Both stars will play love interests alongside Salami Rotimi, Stan Nze, Tope Olowoniyan, Miriam Peters, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and BBNaija reality star Seyi Awolowo.
According to Anthill boss, Niyi Akinmolayan, the romantic comedy will be 18-rated and in cinemas on a yet to be confirmed date later this year.
While this will be Adia's first production in collaboration with Anthill, the filmmaker made headlines in 2021 with her directorial debut 'Charge and Bail' produced by Inkblot.
