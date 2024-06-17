ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

News Agency Of Nigeria

More people visit cinemas during public holidays than other days.

Nigerians are still visiting cinemas for the thrills the big screen offers [The Guardian Nigeria]
Nigerians are still visiting cinemas for the thrills the big screen offers [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

They said that satisfaction from cinemas were deep and worth the trouble of spending more and moving out of their homes.

The Lagos-based cinema enthusiasts spoke in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

A trader, Stanley Okafor, told NAN at Ebony Life Place, a cinema on Victoria Island, that he regularly went to the cinemas to relax and remove attention from challenges of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I find it so relaxing; to me, one can just spend a little more to enjoy oneself. It is also a quiet and entertaining place to be," Okafor said.

A student, Fola Jaiyesimi, said experience at the cinema was immersive.

"The equipment is obviously better than what you have at home; the sound quality gives you that thrill, and it is more traditional," he said.

A mother, who gave her name simply as Edwina, said she visited cinemas regularly until the COVID-19 era. She told NAN that since then, she visited the cinemas occasionally.

"I used to visit regularly before the COVID-19 era. After that, I decided to be coming with my children to watch children-appropriate movies, occasionally," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said entertainment at cinemas was deeper and more satisfying.

However, a hair stylist, Tricia Moka, said she preferred online movie streaming which, she said, enabled her to maintain privacy.

"I do not see the reason I should spend some money to watch a movie that I can watch online," she said.

ALSO READ: These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

A supervisor at Ebony Life Place, Austin Ihentuge, told NAN that many people still visited the cinema regardless of the harsh economic situation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I still see a good number of people here. We have other streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video, but many people still come for cinema.

"For a fact, some movies do not premiere on these streaming services; some are exclusively cinema movies and cannot be viewed elsewhere other than the cinemas for a period of time.

"That prompts people to visit the cinemas because, most of the time, they want to be the first to see these movies," he said.

A Supervisor at IMAX, a cinema at Lekki, Muoka Chibueze, told NAN that a large number of people visited IMAX.

Chibueze said, "No matter how hard the economy gets, people will still visit the cinemas to reduce stress. They want to go somewhere they can have a different experience than watching movies online or on television," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deborah Ajayi, a floor supervisor at Silverbird Cinemas, also on Victoria Island, said that more people visited the facility during public holidays than other days. Ajayi added that the number of people who visited the facility reduced generally after the COVID 19 pandemic.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

Nigerian celebrity DJ Ms. Dsf announces 'The Vibe Curator' world tour

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'I find it relaxing' — economy is tough but Nigerians are still spending in cinemas

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

'Another Style' restates Kaestyle's distinction [Review]

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

Tems thrills fans at the 'Born In The Wild' concert in France

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Adekunle Gold explains why he remains active on sickle cell advocacy

Adekunle Gold explains why he remains active on sickle cell advocacy

Putting tribal marks on a child without consent is evil - Toke Makinwa

Putting tribal marks on a child without consent is evil - Toke Makinwa

Victony features Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn on his debut album 'Stubborn'

Victony features Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn on his debut album 'Stubborn'

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Rhaenyra Targaryen needs to mourn and recover her stolen throne in the second season of 'House of the Dragon' [Theo Whitman/HBO]

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

Nigerian action-thriller film, Son of the Soil, wraps up production. [Instagram/wingonia_ikpi]

Action thriller with Raz Adeoti, Ireti Doyle 'Son of the Soil' wraps up production