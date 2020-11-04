Over 40 films are set to screen at the inaugural edition of the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival holding virtually scheduled to kickstart today, November 4, 2020 and end November 7, 2020.

Originally set to hold in the heart of Enugu, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a virtual screening which has become the new norm for film festivals in 2020.

According to ENIFF founder and Festival Director, Ujuaku Akukwe-Nwakalor, the inaugural edition recorded 3101 submissions including features and documentaries.

"ENIFF 2020 will screen 40 films including the Oscar awards winning film, “Skin”. There will be industry sessions tagged “Ideas @ ENIFF” by Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, British-Canadian Actor Mark Holden, African film curator Nadia Denton and a host of others. Awards will be presented at the closing ceremony in different film categories, Thought provoking South African documentary “A New Country” and Mexican masterpiece “ANYA”, will also be screening at the festival".

Register at www.eniff.org/register to participate.