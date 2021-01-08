Paul Papel has announced the official release date of his highly anticipated film, 'Eagle Wings'.

Distributed by Blue Pictures, the film will premiere in cinemas March 2021. 'Eagle Wings' follows the story of an Air Force Fighter Pilot who must navigate his way to safety amid an insurgency.

The movie based on true events, stars Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Uzee Usman and Paul Apel Papel who doubles as both director and writer.