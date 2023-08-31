ADVERTISEMENT
Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This is day four of her reign as Head of House.

Doyin shares her thoughts on some female housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Upon her recent win as Head of House, Doyin has had a mix of a peaceful and chaotic week as the house leader. She expressed her feelings during her diary session today, August 31, 2023 with Big Brother.

Doyin disagreed with Mercy‘s character on the show which she describes as a backstabbing one. According to her, "She comes across as a sweetheart, Venita is mean, and she is mean to your face. Mercy will blow you in the face and bite you behind your back, I don't like that. If you want to be mean have the balls to be mean through and through."

This comment comes as a shock considering the fact that Mercy and Doyin seemed to have the right footing in their friendship with Mercy even going as far as confiding in her about the dilemma with Ike at the beginning of the week.

The current HoH touched on a recent clash with Cee-C, who walked out on her earlier this week while she addressed the house during a meeting. The two later hugged it out but Doyin clearly still had a lot to say about it.

"Cee-c almost thinks that the world should revolve around her. So, when she is upset, she wants you to come around and say what's the problem... I can't approach you all the time. She was like I should have come to ask her why she was walking away from the meeting, I’m like girl! You’re not Queen Elizabeth", she divulged to Big Brother.

Doyin also had something to say about Venita, who she recently fought over Ilebaye's things being vandalised. In her words, "She is too old for the way she behaves; I expect a lot of maturity from her, and she just disappoints me every time. To be honest, when we initially came into this house, I thought she was reasonable... but over time I have just seen she is more about chaos, she is a divider. I just think she is a mean girl... ".

Doyin definitely had a lot on her chest and it doesn't seem like the end yet. Let's see how she handles the rest of her reign as Head of house.

