ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

Inemesit Udodiong

No one is safe in the newly released teaser for the retelling of a Nollywood classic.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!
'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

A new teaser for 'Domitilla: The Reboot' is out. The teaser promises a fascinating experience for fans of the original movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The short clip invites you into dangerous and intriguing world of Nigerian sex workers where "Kasala fit burst at anytime."

Coming 27 years after the classic, it teases murder, exciting nightlife, nefarious activities, and hot bodies.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!
'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming! Pulse Nigeria

According to the voiceover, 'This isn't your regular Ashewo story where an ashewo falls in love with a big man, her life is changed over night and she becomes the madam. This is the real deal where ashewo isn't work.'

The story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

'Domitilla: The Reboot'
'Domitilla: The Reboot' Pulse Nigeria

All women are bound by Domitilla, an evil empire established and controlled by Madam Vee. But can the ladies survive the very city that chops them up and crushes them out? Will they have a choice? We can only wait to find out.

It features Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

FilmOne Entertainment teams up on Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the action, crime, and thriller film.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is set to be released in April, 2023.

Enjoy the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omotola Jalade says Nigerians are smart and shouldn't be suffering

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

Chike shares evocative visuals for hit single, 'On The Moon'

Chike shares evocative visuals for hit single, 'On The Moon'

'My album is about having a good time,' Ajebutter22 tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'My album is about having a good time,' Ajebutter22 tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Hollywood Pan-African based company, BSK Streams signs first brand ambassador

Hollywood Pan-African based company, BSK Streams signs first brand ambassador

Afro-fusion sensation Nkiru returns with conscious anthem 'Suffer'

Afro-fusion sensation Nkiru returns with conscious anthem 'Suffer'

'BBTitans': Marvin warns Blue Aiva not to touch him as girlfriend is watching the show

'BBTitans': Marvin warns Blue Aiva not to touch him as girlfriend is watching the show

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Pheelz, others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Pheelz, others

Praiz delivers new Amapiano thriller 'Mission'

Praiz delivers new Amapiano thriller 'Mission'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Dark October' is coming to Netflix

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Blue-Aiva

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

Oscars-Oscar-Academy-Awards-Statue-Placeholder [Variety]

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations