'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

The short clip invites you into dangerous and intriguing world of Nigerian sex workers where "Kasala fit burst at anytime."

Coming 27 years after the classic, it teases murder, exciting nightlife, nefarious activities, and hot bodies.

According to the voiceover, 'This isn't your regular Ashewo story where an ashewo falls in love with a big man, her life is changed over night and she becomes the madam. This is the real deal where ashewo isn't work.'

The story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

All women are bound by Domitilla, an evil empire established and controlled by Madam Vee. But can the ladies survive the very city that chops them up and crushes them out? Will they have a choice? We can only wait to find out.

It features Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

FilmOne Entertainment teams up on Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the action, crime, and thriller film.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is set to be released in April, 2023.