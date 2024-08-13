You must watch these 5 notable documentaries about Nigerian music artists

Over the years, the artists who make up the industry have had their journeys to fame captured in a series of compelling documentaries with unique perspectives on their work.

Through these documentaries, fans gain a deeper understanding of who the artists are and how they create art for millions of people across the world.

Here are five Nigerian musicians whose careers have been explored in documentaries.

1. Fela Kuti — Finding Fela (2014)

Released originally in 2014, this documentary is directed by Oscar award-winning director, Alex Gibney. Finding Fela explores the life and accomplishments of the Nigerian music icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. It also tells the story of his personal life, musical journey, and mastery.

This in-depth documentary examines the man who created Afrobeat, a unique fusion of Jazz, traditional West African rhythms, Funk, Highlife, and psychedelic rock. The film also explores the musician’s political impact, activism, and music’s social importance.

The documentary stars notable figures including Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Bill T. Jones, Seun Kuti, Kewe Anikulapo Kuti, John Darnton, Jim Lewis, Paul McCartney, and Toni Allen, Hettie Barnhill.

2. Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe — The Legend of Osita Osadebe

The documentary tells the story of Nigerian highlife musician, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, providing insight into his musical journey and the cultural significance of his music. Directed by Obi Emelonye, the film traces his journey from his early days in Igboland to becoming a renowned musician known for timeless hits like Osondi Owendi. Featuring archival performance footage and interviews with family, friends, and fellow musicians, the documentary explores Osadebe's musical journey, innovations, and personal life.

3. Mr Eazi — Lagos to London (2018)

Mr Eazi’s documentary explores how Afrobeats became a major movement in the UK capital and features the artist as well as experts like music critic, Joey Akan, Beats1 radio host, Julie Adenuga, BBC 1Xtra radio host, DJ Edu, and many others.

Lagos to London breaks down the various facets of Nigerian music and its growing cultural influence outside of the country. "It's so funny: My music started in Ghana, moved to the UK, and then to Nigeria. To this day, the UK is my number one streaming location on Apple Music and Spotify," says the artist.

The documentary, produced by The Swank Group, also discusses the evolution of the sound and its undeniable crossover potential.

4. Davido — 24 hours with Davido Tayo Aina

In a documentary-style video, Nigerian YouTuber, Tayo Aina, showcases Davido’s flamboyant lifestyle, emphasising the challenges of being one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

The documentary explores Davido’s journey in the music industry, from his debut, Back When at only just 17 years old, to the present, with albums topping global charts.

It also captures the loyalty and solid friendship of his 30BG crew who has been with him for years.

5. Ayra Starr Dare to Dream

The 23-minute Amazon Music original explores how Ayra Starr rose to fame. Dare to Dream follows her international journey, traveling between her home in Lagos, where her musical career started, to her sold-out shows.