Director Lancelot Imasuen says 'Issakaba' sequel has finished filming

Kome Nathaniel

A sequel to 2001 Issakaba, has wrapped up production.

Nollywood film, 'Issakaba,' wraps up production for its sequel
Nollywood film, ‘Issakaba,’ wraps up production for its sequel [Credit - old nolly]

We just finished filming. I went for a well-deserved rest for 3 months and I just got back just yesterday to round up the process. Issakaba is coming out very soon,” Imaseun said.

He explained that the Nollywood film was remade due to the country’s situation, stating, “Issakaba has been remade with the present reality because what we screamed about 23 years ago has not left us, and is even worse with us now. So there is a need for reintroducing Issakaba.”

The film was first announced in January 2024, revealing Chidi Mokeme, Phyna, Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel, Francis Onwochei, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Ben Olaye, Chudi Kashimawo and Mark Angel as the cast members.

The film follows the story of the Issakaba Boys, led by Ebube, who had to fight against armed robbers who terrorise their society. The armed robbers possess certain mystical powers used in their robbery activities. Because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba Boys also acquire powers that enable them to fight against robbery.

Issakaba’s director, Imasuen has worked in the film industry since 1995.d His has worked works on multiple Nollywood films such as The Last Burial, Games Men Play, Invasion 1897, ABCs of Death 2, and Enakhe.

See the full interview below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

