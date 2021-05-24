Daniel Ademinokan's 'Gone' selected to screen at Canadian film festival
The film is set to premiere at the Calgary black film festival.
'Gone', starring Sam Dede, Gabriel Afolayan and Stella Damascus, will premiere at the Canadian festival from May 26 - 29 alongside other titles from across the globe.
Scripted by Ademinokan and Obi Emelonye, the Blue Pictures Studio's debut production follows the story of Ayochukwu, a troubled young man who turns to a boxing mentor for guidance. He soon discovers that his coach is his father who abandoned him and his mother decades ago. It also stars Ada Ameh, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophia Alakija and Emma Oh My God.
This will not be the film's first international film festival selection as earlier on in the year, it was selected to screen at the Halifax Black Film Festival. According to Blue Pictures, 'Gone' will premiere in cinemas July 2021.
