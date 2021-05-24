Daniel Ademinokan's 'Gone' selected to screen at Canadian film festival

'Gone', starring Sam Dede, Gabriel Afolayan and Stella Damascus, will premiere at the Canadian festival from May 26 - 29 alongside other titles from across the globe.

Scripted by Ademinokan and Obi Emelonye, the Blue Pictures Studio's debut production follows the story of Ayochukwu, a troubled young man who turns to a boxing mentor for guidance. He soon discovers that his coach is his father who abandoned him and his mother decades ago. It also stars Ada Ameh, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophia Alakija and Emma Oh My God.