All is set for the release of Daniel Ademinokan's anticipated drama, 'Gone' starring Sam Dede, Gabriel Afolayan and Stella Damasus.

Shot in Lagos in 2018, the Blue Pictures Studio first feature film is being considered for theatrical release this year. According to its producers, it will have its cinema run before the second quarter of the year.

Already, 'Gone' has gotten its first international recognition with its recent selection at the Halifax Black Film Festival.

The movie follows the story of Ayochukwu, a troubled young man who turns to a boxing mentor for guidance. He soon discovers that his coach is his father who abandoned him and his mother decades ago. 'Gone' also stars Ada Ameh, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophia Alakija and Emma Oh My God.

Recall that the teaser for the Daniel Ademinokan film debuted in February 2020 to impressive reviews.

Watch the teaser: