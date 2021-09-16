RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Damilola Adegbite explains absence from Nollywood in new interview

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 'Tinsel' star says she is very picky about the roles she takes on.

Damiliola Adegbite [Instagram/adedamee]

Damilola Adegbite may not be a regular on screen but the Nollywood star is regarded as one of the few talents in the Nollywood industry.

From her award-winning acting debut as Thelema Duke in Mnet's acclaimed television series 'Tinsel' where she stole hearts, the actress has featured in a number of hit feature films, television series including the AY Makun produced 'Merry Men'.

Contrary to expectation, Adegbite rarely graces the screens, a move that has fans worried she might not be exploring her acting capacity.

In a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, the star actress opens up about this notion and how feeling boxed into romantic roles forced her initial retreat from the industry.

“I did feel like that at the beginning because I noticed that many of the roles I was being casted for were intimate roles because of the kind of relationship that I had on Tinsel with my co-cast as in Soji and Kwame. It was like you know they were my love interests so I was getting a lot of you have to be intimate in all your roles and I think that kind of reduces your you know, it just minimizes your potential. You're just being boxed in the same place or especially as an actor. I'm an actor in the first place which means I'm a creative which means I like to express myself," Adegbite said.

"So I want to be the poor girl on the streets, I want to be the person selling plantain, I want to experience different roles but they'll tell you, you cannot sell plantains you're light-skinned so yeah it was a bit of an issue it still is honestly, I think it still is but yeah I haven't left by the way it's not like I've left the industry I'm just very choosy, very picky I think that's what it is."

The actress also hinted on motherhood and her personality also playing a part on her periodic hiatus. She revealed that while she prefers to be away from the celebrity spotlight, welcoming her son with ex-husband Chris Attoh and the responsibility of being a single mother may have influenced her decision to be away from the glitz and glamour.

Watch the full interview:

Actor Damilola Adegbite sits with Ebuka | #RubbinMinds

