Emeka Rollas says AGN will weigh in on Prince Kpokpogiri & Tonto Dikeh's messy breakup

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The AGN president has sworn to make an example of Kpokpogiri for blackmailing the actress.

Emeka Rollas and Tonto Dikeh

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, Emeka Rollas has issued a warning to actors over news of recent acts of blackmail in the guise of relationships gone south.

Referring to Tonto Dikeh's recent breakup with Prince Kpokpogiri where the Isoko politician allegedly leaked her private conversations, Rollas stated in a statement released on Instagram that an example will be made to serve as a deterrent to persons including bloggers for profiling members of the guild.

"Events of the last few days have shown that actresses are now marked for blackmail especially hinging it on the basis of relationship gone awry. But should it be a reason for publishing private conversations without consent of the other party," the statement reads.

"We shall use this one to set example to serve as a deterrent to all other persons including bloggers presently profiling actresses for blackmail to have a rethink. We will no longer fold our hands and watch our members taken to public ridicule via invasion of privacy."

Rollas also notified the public and blog handlers that the guild is looking into cases of members who call out other members and bring disrepute to the guild.

"We are also looking into cases where our certified members have taken to social media to call fellow member out or make statements that can bring disrepute to our Guild or cause disharmony among members."

Meanwhile, the AGN president was recently in the news for a statement about Nollywood not being a dumping site for evicted BBNaija housemates. The president's statement was met with heavy criticism by actors Mary Remmy Njoku and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

