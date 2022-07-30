AGN warns actors against filming in outskirts following kidnap of Cynthia Okereke & Clemson Cornel

The Guild issued the warned in a statement confirming the shocking kidnap of the actors while filming in a town in Enugu state. In the statement signed the Guild's Director of Communications Monalisa Chinda, actors should avoid going to outskirts with proper security detail.

"Two members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka (Agbogidi) were reportedly missing after their family members confirmed they didn't come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state," an excerpt of the statement reads.

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about safety of Actors filming in the country. In view of this sad development, the National President of the Guild Ejezie Emeka Rollas has instructed all Actors to avoid going to outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety," the statement continues.

While kidnapped actors are yet to regain their freedom, the AGN called for prayers while urging the appropriate agencies to get to work. The Enugu state Police command has since announced the launch of an investigation to locate the Nollywood veterans.