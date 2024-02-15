ADVERTISEMENT
Christina Ifubaraboye's 'Pulo' has been selected for Impact Lab 2024

Faith Oloruntoyin

The programme will run from March 8 to 17, 2024.

'Pulo' features the Kirike people of Okrika Island in Rivers State [Instagram/Akoroko]
The documentary is one of the 16 projects selected from 65 countries in five continents ahead of the Geneva International Film Festival later this year.

According to Akoroko's report, "the programme is designed to support and enhance the development/distribution of in-progress documentary projects with a strong social or environmental message."

Directed by Ifubaraboye, Pulo highlights the Kirike people of Okrika Island in Rivers State and their encounter with pollution due to oil extraction since the 1950s. It sheds light on how pollution infringes on the human rights, heritage, and spiritual bonds of the people.

Currently in post-production, the project is produced by Ufuoma Ogagarue from Nigeria and Elisa Mereghetti from Italy, with production by IMBUU Media (Nigeria). The film is expected to wrap up production in June 2024 and then a late 2024/early 2025 festival debut.

In 2023, Ifubaraboye was one of the filmmakers to receive a total of US$115,000 in development and production funding from the Hot Docs-Blue Ice Docs Fund.

With a total selection of eight filmmakers, the funds were to enable African documentary filmmakers tell their stories and contribute to the next generation of local documentary talents.

