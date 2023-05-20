Christian movie group unveils 'The Crosswood'.

The visioner of Crosswood, Abraham Oluwanimilo, during the programme said the coming together of the Christian movie industry was necessary to boost professionalism.

According to Oluwanimilo, the industry needs collaboration to meet international standard just as Nollywood.

He noted that there was strength in unity where different groups could bring forth new ideas and challenges to meet the standard.

“Our mission of saving souls and building images through acting and films need to be uplifted in Nigeria through a collaboration as this.

“We are to proclaim the light of truth to the world, correct several social ills in the society through our life-changing stories and films,” he said.

Also, Sultan Bello, Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, commended the collaboration and charged them to boost their productivity.

“We need to do a lot to uplift the standard of the Christian Movie Industry, and coming together as such will go a long way to achieve this,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the premier of the film , “Irawo Nla”, produced and directed by Oluwanimilo.

