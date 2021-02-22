Williams Uchemba's has confirmed production has officially kicked off for his first film as a producer titled 'Mamba's Diamond'.

Principal photography reportedly kicked off early February with scenes being shot on an actual diamond mine in Johannesburg, South Africa. The feature is under Uchemba's self-titled production company.

Williams Uchemba is currently working on a new feature film titled 'Mamaba's Diamond' [Instagram/@williamsuchemba_productions]

Starring Uchemba, Osas Ighodara, Gabriel Afolayan, Dibor Adaobi Lilian and Ayo Makun, 'Mamba's Diamond' follows two amateur thieves who embark on an accidental diamond heist.

ALSO READ: MC Lively is a hilarious taxi driver in 'Ratings', Ndani TV's new comedy series

On the forthcoming heist film, the seasoned actor wrote on Instagram: "I waited 22 years to give you guys something worth your screen time. ANTICIPATE!!! #MAMBA’SDIAMOND #firstfeaturefilm #WilliamsUchembaProductions". The movie will reportedly premiere before the end of 2021.

See more photos:

Williams Uchemba is currently working on a new feature film titled 'Mamaba's Diamond' [Instagram/@williamsuchemba_productions]