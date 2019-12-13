The executive producer of ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ Charles Okpaleke is currently plotting a sequel to the 1994 classic film, ‘Glamour Girls.’

According to reports, ‘Glamour Girls’ sequel is underway, as the rights to the movie have recently been acquired by Okpaleke, under the media subsidiary of the Play Network Africa, where he is a co-founder.

Okpaleke confirmed his decision to finance the making of the film’s sequel saying, ‘One down! On to the next! We can’t stop!’

This is coming after Charles Okpaleke’s investment in ‘Living in Bondage: breaking Free’ yielded over N140 million within the first few weeks of its release in cinemas.

‘Glamour Girls,’ which was in two parts, tells the story of a village girl who was influenced by her friend and introduced to high-end prostitution Lagos to live a better life.

The film featured Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Gloria Anozie Young, Pat Attah, Sandra Achums, Sola Fosudo, Jennifer Okere, Barbara Odoh, Ngozi Ikpelu, and Raymond Johnson.

The film was produced by Kenneth Nnebue’s NEK limited, which was also the executive producer of 1992 classic, ‘Living in Bondage.’