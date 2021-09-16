Ahead of the anticipated cinema release of Inkblot productions' seventh feature film, the production company has debuted a spanking new trailer.
The official trailer for Inkblot's 'Charge and Bail' is here!
The Uyoyou Adia directed drama will launch in cinemas on October 15.
Starring Zainab Balogun in the lead role, the Uyoyou Adia directed comedy-drama follows the story of Boma, a high-flying lawyer from the upper class who finds herself posted to a charge and bail law firm during her NYSC service year.
A culture clash ensues between the haves and the haves not as Boma tries to navigate her new world.
'Charge and Bail' also stars Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Folu Storms, Tope Olowoniyan, Eso Dike, Craze Clown, Chigul and veterans Bimbo Manuel and Chris Iheuwa amongst others.
Watch the trailer:
