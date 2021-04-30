RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Broadway musical 'Fela!' set to make audio adaptation debut

The adaptation features a new interpretation of the original 'FELA!' script.

A new audio adaptation of Broadway musical 'FELA!' titled 'Fela Ten Twenty' is set to premiere on Clubhouse on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The audio adaptation written and directed by Funa Maduka is set to deliver "an exciting new interpretation of Bill T. Jones' and Jim Lewis' original 'Fela!' script, framing the #Endsars movement in the context of Fela Kuti's legacy," an official press statement reads.

“Fela’s music, the foundation for Afrobeat, demanded global engagement with African political thought. In the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSars protests against police brutality, his message still achingly resounds. This production is a love letter to those fighting for a better Nigeria,” Maduka revealed on the motivation behind the production.

Confirming the premiere of 'Fela Ten Twenty', co-producer and lead producer of the Broadway show 'FELA!', Stephen Hendel shared that proceeds from the show will support GEANCO foundation to provide tuition, healthcare, social and psychological support to young female survivors of terrorism and gender inequality.

“Fela belongs to Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is a thrill to have the show reimagined by a team of young, creative Nigerians. I’m proud to support these artists who have come together to honor Fela Kuti’s legacy with such immense commitment and dedication,” Hendel added.

Produced by Hendel, Maduka, Ọlabimpe Ọlaniyan, daughter of the late renowned Fela scholar, Tejumola Olaniyan, with its music recorded in Lagos, Nigeria by Highlife music duo, The Cavemen, the production stars talented cast of actors from Nigeria, the UK and the US, including: Sir Marcell as Fela Kuti, Jumoké Fashola as Funmilayo Kuti.

The production also stars NC Grey as Najite- a Kalakuta Queen, Nneamaka Nwadei as Omolara- a Kalakuta Queen, Malikat Rufai as Sandra Izsadore, Uche Ogodi as J.K. Braimah, Comfort Dangana as DJ Switch, Adeola Adebari as Tunde, Muhammed Agboluaje as the Driver, LaToya Ransom as the Radio Journalist and Aliu Ajala as the Babalawo.

