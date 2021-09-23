RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts trailer for new Britney Spears documentary 'Britney vs Spears'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new documentary premieres September 28, 2021.

Netflix is set to premiere 'Britney vs Spears', a documentary on the life of American pop princess Britney Spears.

The streaming platform recently debuted the official trailer for the documentary ahead of its September 28 release.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, 'Britney vs Spears' explores Spears' conservatorship battle with her family. Spears recently made headlines after describing her conservatorship as being in slavery.

The official synopsis for the new Carr directed documentary reads:

"Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney’s life without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Following a public struggle with mental health, Spears was first placed under temporary conservatorship granted to her father Jamie Spears in February 2008. By September, it was made permanent.

Following Hulu's ‘Framing Britney Spears’ which premiered in February, a documentary produced in collaboration with FX as part of its The New York Times Presents series, the public's fascination with Britney's rollercoaster story and the swirl surrounding the #FreeBritney movement grew dramatically.

Watch the video:

Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix

