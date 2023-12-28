ADVERTISEMENT
British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

Faith Oloruntoyin

New possibilities after Mami Wata's painful exit from the Academy Awards.

Misan Harriman [British Vogue]
Misan Harriman [British Vogue]

Harriman is known for being the first black man to shoot a magazine cover for British Vogue. Now, his latest film project, The After has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

Over 187 films had qualified for this category but The After is part of the 15 titles in totoal from across that world that were eventually selected. The final nominations of five out of the 15 will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The After which tackles themes that include resilience, courage, and the indomitable spirit of hope, made its debut on Netflix on October 25, 2023

Written by Harriman and John Julius Schwabach, the film tells the story of a ride-share driver, played by David Oyelowo, who finds solace through an unexpected encounter with a passenger. Other cast alongside Oyelowo include Jessica Plummer and Amelie Dokubo.

Also in the category, Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life both by Mo Abudu which had earlier qualified didn't make the list.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola, hallucinating and screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

Her Perfect Life, on the other hand, follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she had come into success, complete with a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

Both short films had a brief cinematic run at the Ebony Life Cinemas in October 2023 and now fans await more information on the possibility of another viewing.

This comes after Mami Wata didn't make the 96th Oscars International Feature Film category.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

