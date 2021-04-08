Fans of Biodun Stephen's 2017 hit romantic comedy, 'Picture Perfect' finally have a spin-off set to premiere April 16.

The film's director, Biodun Stephen who recently unveiled 'Breaded Life' starring Timini Egbuson has confirmed that the comedy is a spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy, 'Picture Perfect'.

`Biodun Stephen shared via her an Instagram post that 'Breaded Life' was scripted in 2017 as a sequel to the acclaimed romcom which starred Mary Remy Njoku and Bolanle Ninalowo.

"After Picture Perfect, people wanted a Sequel but I was afraid; will it be as good? So I wrote BreadedLife as a Sequel that will feature some characters from Picture Perfect.

ALSO READ: Watch Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively in the official trailer for 'Breaded Life'

"In my mind I say let us create Shutterspeed cinematic universe (we are doing that Btw) and na so in 2017 Breadedlife was written. After 7 drafts and that timely dm from my co producer @taraaji to collaborate; the film is ready", Stephen wrote on Instagram.

In 2020, the film director announced 'Picture Perfect The Series', a ROK television exclusive based on the lives of Kunbi (Njoku) and Jobe (Ninalowo) after the happily ever after ending of the Tope Alake directed romcom.