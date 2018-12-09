BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category

news

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor and Nollywood actress, Odera Olivia Orji have emerged winner of the 'Best Kiss' category at the 2018 Best Of Nollywood awards.

ALSO READ: Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel celebrate "Best Kiss in a Movie" award

Mawuli and Olivia's kiss in 'Obsession' defeated three other pairs that were nominated for the category.

Also nominated in the same category were, Bimbo Ademoye and Shawn Faqua in 'Personal Assistant,' Yemi Blaq and Ifu Ennada in 'Obsession,' and Eddy Watson and Victoria Egbuchere in 'Blame.'

In 2015, Seun Akindele and Roseanne Marcel won the "Best Kiss in a Movie" award and to celebrate the win, the duo shared a kiss on stage of the awards ceremony.

In the last ten years, organisers of the Best Of Nollywood Awards have consistently rewarded the best kiss in a Nollywood movie.

The 2018 edition of the award ceremony held at the Kakanfo conference centre in Ibadan, Oyo state with Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the chief host.