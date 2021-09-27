Blood and Water: Leroy Siyafa talks making acting debut in the Netflix series

Expectedly, the new season saw the return of many of fan- favourite characters as well as interesting new additions to the Parkhurst high school including Sam played by Leroy Siyafa.

It's a number of firsts for the 21-year-old who like Khosi Ngeme, makes his acting debut on the famed series. Pulse recently caught up with the model for a chat about overcoming first-timer challenges on a production like 'Blood and Water'.

What was your experience like on the show as a first-time actor

“I think for me as a first-timer and newcomer, it took me some time to get familiar with everything. Kind of like my character Sam, coming to the Parkhurst scene as a new kid, I also felt like a new kid coming onto the scene. The cast members already knowing each other and having shared experiences from season one. So, I definitely had to find my ground but everyone was very welcoming and warm and that definitely helped me to just feel comfortable to express myself.”

What challenges did you struggle with embodying the character Sam

“I would say that I'm really similar to my character Sam. So I think it was a bit difficult to try and maintain being within character and being myself and kind of separate the two and at the end of the day being honest and true to Sam as Sam is a total individual to I am.

"I also had to learn a few skills which was all fun. I had to ride a bike, how to surf and much more. The experience as a whole was just absolutely amazing. It was a great experience and obviously, the best part of it was really just like channeling something new from within that I had not, that I didn't even know existed and getting in to tap into emotions that I didn't realize I had.”

What is your fondest memory of filming 'Blood and Water' season two?

“I would personally say just forming good friendships with everyone and I think more than just being able to portray this character that I really love and adore so much and just having fun from it. Even the friendships outside of filming is something I really loved and enjoyed about filming ‘Blood & Water’ and forming great alliances with everyone, cast and crew.