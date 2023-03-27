ADVERTISEMENT
Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Inemesit Udodiong

These two are the latest evictees from the show.

Things kicked off with Justin as the first to be botted of the show amidst tears and hugs from his fellow housemates.

Reacting to the news with a smile on his face, the South African housemate said, “There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m extremely proud with how far I’ve made it.”

After a few highlights of the tasks and party during the week, Blaqboi was the next person to be evicted.

Like his South African counterpart, the Nigerian contestant reacted to the news with a smile telling Ebuka, “At this point, I feel like my fate is to leave the house now.”

Sharing his thoughts on his situationships, Blaqboi told Ebuka and Lawrence they were all his "friends", adding that “none of it was a game for me.”

The housemates were evicted after spending 105 days – 10 weeks in the house. With the eviction of Justin, and Blaqboi, the housemates are down to seven with $100,000 to be won.

