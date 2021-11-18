Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

In a recent Ringerverse podcast interview, Moore clarified that the character formerly played by deceased movie star Chadwick Boseman had been laid to rest and there are no discussions on recasting.

Moore's comment echoes Disney and Marvel's announcement early on in the year that the character will not be recast in honour of Boseman who passed on in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, filming reportedly paused for 'Wakanda Forever' months after actress Letitia Wright suffered injuries on set. According to major headlines, production will resume in a few weeks just in time for Wright's return.