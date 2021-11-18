RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Black Panther's T'Challa will not return to MCU - Marvel studio exec

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The latest confirmation comes amid rumours that the sequel currently in production will reunite fans with the character played by Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman as the Iconic King T'Challa in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
Marvel studios VP of Development Nate Moore has shut down rumours that the studio will recast the T'Challa character in the forthcoming 'Black Panther' sequel or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent Ringerverse podcast interview, Moore clarified that the character formerly played by deceased movie star Chadwick Boseman had been laid to rest and there are no discussions on recasting.

Moore's comment echoes Disney and Marvel's announcement early on in the year that the character will not be recast in honour of Boseman who passed on in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, filming reportedly paused for 'Wakanda Forever' months after actress Letitia Wright suffered injuries on set. According to major headlines, production will resume in a few weeks just in time for Wright's return.

While plot details of the new sequel are being kept under wraps, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige revealed in 2020 that it will focus on Wakanda itself. The sequel will premiere in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

