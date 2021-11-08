Marvel Studios is reportedly shutting down production of the anticipated 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever'.
'Wakanda Forever' production reportedly shuts down as actor suffers injury
Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in the Marvel film is recovering from an injury sustained on set.
According to multiple headlines, production will temporarily be halted from November 20 and resume in early 2022, enough that for lead star actor Letitia Wright to recover from an severe injury sustained on set.
The British actress who stars as King T'Challa's tech savvy sister Shuri got injured back in August while performing a stunt at an on-location shoot in Boston. Wright has since returned to London where she is reportedly recovering. The studio had in August stated that Wright's injuries will have no effect on the film's production schedule.
“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in August. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”
While the plot of the sequel is still under wraps, fans have speculated Wright's character is pivotal to the story's plot.
The sequel which will now release on November 11, 2022 will also see actors Lupita Nyong'O, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett return to reprise their roles.
