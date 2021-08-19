RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Starz debuts trailer for 50 Cent's produced 'Black Mafia Family'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new show will star Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 'Power' alum Lala Anthony.

Snoop Dogg in 'Black Mafia Family' [Instagram/50cent]

Starz has debuted the official trailer for 'Black Mafia Family' ahead of its confirmed September 26, 2021 premiere.

Recommended articles

The anticipated 50 Cent executive produced show is set to follow the rise of Detroit’s Flenory brothers as they launch a cocaine empire known as the Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s.

www.instagram.com

The series will star Demetrius Flenory Jr. , Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Lala Anthony, Charles Flenory, Ajiona Alexus, Steve and Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby. While Snoop will play a shady neighborhood minister, Eminem will reportedly play White Boy Rick.

ALSO READ: Amazon hires M-Net's Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu as principal head of content acquisition in Africa

Detroit's Flenory brothers came into limelight after they broke into the music scenes as a bid to create a legal business as a front to launder money. Their story soon became one of glitz and glamour.

50 Cent shared months ago that the series will explore the origin of the brothers, growing up in Southwest side of Detroit. The series will also explore their rise to fame, fortune and eventual estrangement.

Watch the trailer:

BMF | Official Trailer | STARZ

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Starz debuts trailer for 50 Cent's produced 'Black Mafia Family'

BBNaija 2021: Jackie B says she's cut all ties with Michael

Model Amber Rose accuses boyfriend of cheating with at least 12 women

Amazon hires M-Net's Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu as principal head of content acquisition in Africa

Tolulope Ajayi to direct Trino Motion Pictures' 5th feature film 'The Weekend'

'Castle & Castle' season 2 gets Netflix release date

'It’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you' - Sound Sultan’s widow writes

Comedian AY releases stunning photos to mark 50th birthday

JJW makes its comeback with BBN Edition this month!