The anticipated 50 Cent executive produced show is set to follow the rise of Detroit’s Flenory brothers as they launch a cocaine empire known as the Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s.

The series will star Demetrius Flenory Jr. , Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Lala Anthony, Charles Flenory, Ajiona Alexus, Steve and Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby. While Snoop will play a shady neighborhood minister, Eminem will reportedly play White Boy Rick.

Detroit's Flenory brothers came into limelight after they broke into the music scenes as a bid to create a legal business as a front to launder money. Their story soon became one of glitz and glamour.

50 Cent shared months ago that the series will explore the origin of the brothers, growing up in Southwest side of Detroit. The series will also explore their rise to fame, fortune and eventual estrangement.