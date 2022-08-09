RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Biyi Bandele's sudden death was confirmed by his daughter, Temi Bandele, on Monday, August 8, 2022 via a Facebook post.

Netflix, Mo Abudu have joined the list of ongoing online tributes to deceased Nigerian filmmaker, Biyi Bandele who tragically passed away on August 7, 2022.

In a heartfelt post shared on its Nigerian social media handles, the streamer described Bandele's death as a "monumental loss" to the Nigerian film industry.

"Biyi Bandele’s passing is a monumental loss to Nigeria’s film and creative industry. He will be remembered as a powerhouse who made some of the finest films out of Africa. As we mourn him, we commiserate with his family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in power."

Recounting their successful projects, EbonyLife Group's CEO, Mo Abudu took to Instagram with a touching tribute.

"It is with deep sadness that we commiserate with the family of Biyi Bandele who died on Sunday, 7th August 2022 in Lagos," Abudu wrote on Instagram.

"Biyi worked with us at EbonyLife Media, directing several of our projects, including 'Fifty' (2015), 'Blood Sisters', episodes 1 & 2 (2022) and the forthcoming film Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman, for which he wrote the screenplay. Elesin Oba will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"Biyi had an eye for a story, was always passionate about his work, and had a great love for Yoruba culture. We will miss his dedication, cheerful spirit and collaborative nature. Rest in peace, dear friend."

News of Bandele's demise came barely a month to the historical TIFF premiere of Netflix and EbonyLife film's 'Elesin Oba', the adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'Death and the King's Horseman' which he directed and adapted for the screen.

In addition to Bandele's EbonyLife projects, the filmmaker was renowned for directing the 2013 adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie's 'Half of a Yellow Sun.'

