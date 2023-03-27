ADVERTISEMENT
Biodun Stephen shares update on 'Introducing the Kujus' sequel

Inemesit Udodiong

Fans of the original can rejoice at the return of the comedy drama.

Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon
Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon

Taking to her Instagram page, she recently announced the return of the 2020 comedy drama with a poster of the sequel.

Named 'The Kujus Again', the official poster teases returning characters like Bisola Aiyeola, who co-produced the original, Timini Egbuson, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye.

Produced by Aiyeola and Winifred Okpapi, the movie features new additions like Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, and BBNaija reality star Lilo Aderogba.

Initially released three years ago, the Nollywood family comedy-drama tells the relatable story of a young woman's love for her family, and how this love reunites her family.

The movie opened with ₦10 million to positive reviews before eventually debuting on Prime Video.

'The Kujus Again', the sequel is expected to continue the heartwarming, hilarious drama of the Kuju family.

It is set for release on April 21, 2023 in cinemas.

Inemesit Udodiong

