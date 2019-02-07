In an Instagram post, the actress gushed over the movie while noting that it was her first movie role in her 24-year spanning career.

Akintola also revealed the movie that gave her first acting role as ‘Owo Blow,’ one of the classic Nollywood movies.

Directed and produced by Tade Ogidan, the movie also featured Lanre Balogun, Femi Adebayo, and Kayode Odumosu aka Pa Kasumu.

Bimbo Akintola has gone on to act in several Nollywood movies that include ‘93 Days’ where she played the role of the late heroine, Dr. Adadevoh Ameyo.