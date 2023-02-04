ADVERTISEMENT
Bimbo Ademoye gets epic surprise package from VJ Adams on 32nd birthday

Babatunde Lawal

The spectacular birthday surprise that Nigerian video jockey VJ Adams gave to Bimbo Ademoye has left her stunned.

Bimbo Ademoye and Vj Adams [Vanguard Allure]
Today, the Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye turned 32 and was given a private and beautiful pre-birthday party by VJ Adams.

Adams brought along her family to the surprise private bash, saying he knows how much she loves family.

He captioned the lovely video with, "I know how much family means to you. Happy birthday, Queen. Intimate pre-birthday."

In another video on his story, the video jockey treated the actress to a private food date.

Rumors of the duo being together have been in the news since last year, with either of them confirming or refuting the news.

This gesture has gotten people talking about them as a couple again.

In addition, Kunle Remi, the on-screen partner and close friend of Ademoye, gave her a goat as a birthday gift.

Bimbo Ademoye was heard in a viral video saying, "Kunle sent this sh*t; what am I supposed to do with a goat?" How can he put my name on a goat? "I can’t touch this sh*t."

Pulse extends its congratulations to Ademoye.

