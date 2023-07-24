Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations
The real game of strategy has begun.
Recommended articles
Following the Head of House challenge, which saw Adekunle emerge as the winner, the all-star housemates held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, July 24, 2023.
As the HOH, Adekunle is immune from nominations. Mercy, who was the first person to find a black envelope, is also exempt, but only from this week's nominations.
Here's how the rest of the housemates nominated
Neo nominated Whitemoney
Angel - Seyi
Pere - Princess
Princess - Venita
Whitemoney - Ilebaye
Ilebaye - Tolanibaj
Seyi - Princess
Mercy - Pere
Cross - Doyin
Tolanibaj - Venita
Ike - Soma
Doyin - Venita
Soma - Venita
Alex - Ike
Venita - Ilebaye
Kiddwaya - Ilebaye
Uriel - Doyin
Frodd - Princess
Cee-C - Seyi
After the nominations, Biggie surprised Adekunle by announcing that tonight’s nominations are fake, meaning all housemates are safe from possible eviction. However, he has been asked not to tell anyone and that includes his chosen BFFs.
Stay tuned for more updates.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng