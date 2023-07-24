ADVERTISEMENT
Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations

Faith Oloruntoyin and Inemesit Udodiong

The real game of strategy has begun.

Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations [Twitter/BBNaija]
Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations [Twitter/BBNaija]

Following the Head of House challenge, which saw Adekunle emerge as the winner, the all-star housemates held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, July 24, 2023.

As the HOH, Adekunle is immune from nominations. Mercy, who was the first person to find a black envelope, is also exempt, but only from this week's nominations.

Neo nominated Whitemoney

Angel - Seyi

Pere - Princess

Princess - Venita

Whitemoney - Ilebaye

Ilebaye - Tolanibaj

Seyi - Princess

Mercy - Pere

Cross - Doyin

Tolanibaj - Venita

Ike - Soma

Doyin - Venita

Soma - Venita

Alex - Ike

Venita - Ilebaye

Kiddwaya - Ilebaye

Uriel - Doyin

Frodd - Princess

Cee-C - Seyi

After the nominations, Biggie surprised Adekunle by announcing that tonight’s nominations are fake, meaning all housemates are safe from possible eviction. However, he has been asked not to tell anyone and that includes his chosen BFFs.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world. Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

