Biggie tricks 'BBNaija All-Star' housemates with fake nominations

Following the Head of House challenge, which saw Adekunle emerge as the winner, the all-star housemates held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, July 24, 2023.

As the HOH, Adekunle is immune from nominations. Mercy, who was the first person to find a black envelope, is also exempt, but only from this week's nominations.

Here's how the rest of the housemates nominated

ADVERTISEMENT

Neo nominated Whitemoney

Angel - Seyi

Pere - Princess

Princess - Venita

Whitemoney - Ilebaye

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilebaye - Tolanibaj

Seyi - Princess

Mercy - Pere

Cross - Doyin

Tolanibaj - Venita

ADVERTISEMENT

Ike - Soma

Doyin - Venita

Soma - Venita

Alex - Ike

Venita - Ilebaye

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiddwaya - Ilebaye

Uriel - Doyin

Frodd - Princess

Cee-C - Seyi

After the nominations, Biggie surprised Adekunle by announcing that tonight’s nominations are fake, meaning all housemates are safe from possible eviction. However, he has been asked not to tell anyone and that includes his chosen BFFs.

ADVERTISEMENT