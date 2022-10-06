RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new season of the show which will see housemates from both countries, is set to launch next year.

Big Brother Titan will see a mash-up of BBNaija and BB Mzansi [ID Africa]
Big Brother Titan will see a mash-up of BBNaija and BB Mzansi [ID Africa]

Africa’s biggest reality TV franchise, Big Brother, has announced calls for entries for a new special season to hold in 2023.

Read Also

Tagged the ‘Big Brother Titans’, the special season will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi with auditions open to Nigerians and South Africans, ages 21 and above.

To audition, interested applicants with valid SA and Nigerian identification, must record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them to be a Big Brother Titan housemate. This video must then be uploaded to http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans and then contestants must fill out the online registration form. Auditions commence from October 6 - 22, 2022.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue.

“So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

The call for entries for the forthcoming edition comes just days after the Big Brother Naija season seven wrapped on a record breaking note. The season saw the show’s second female winner. Ijeoma Josephina Otabor popularly known as Phyna took home the season’s N100 million grand prize.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

Kaestyle announced as Apple Music Up Next artist in Nigeria

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

Teni gifts her secondary school mathematics teacher a brand new car

'Lets meet in court,' Portable tells Promoter who's demanding 20 billion naira in damages over botched US Show

'Lets meet in court,' Portable tells Promoter who's demanding 20 billion naira in damages over botched US Show

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Hakeem Effect has opened up on using prosthetics to achieve Bimbo Ademoye’s bare breasts in Anikulapo movie [Instagram]

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for BBNaija Level Up finale [Instagram/ebuka]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Wakander Forever official poster [Twitter/@marvel]

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer