Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Tagged the ‘Big Brother Titans’, the special season will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi with auditions open to Nigerians and South Africans, ages 21 and above.

To audition, interested applicants with valid SA and Nigerian identification, must record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them to be a Big Brother Titan housemate. This video must then be uploaded to http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans and then contestants must fill out the online registration form. Auditions commence from October 6 - 22, 2022.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue.

“So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”