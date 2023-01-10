'Big Brother Titans': Meet the hosts, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

The debut season will be hosted by our Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and South Africa's Lawrence Maleka.

Both media personalities will share the stage, handling a blend of housemates from different parts of Nigeria and South Africa.

Meet Ebuka

The lawyer and media personality is no stranger to Nigerian viewers having started as a housemate in the first season of 'Big Brother Nigeria' before eventually becoming the six-time host for the Nigerian franchise.

Ebuka is also the host of popular TV talk-show, 'Rubbin’ Minds,' where he sits down with the biggest names connected to Nigerian youths, including Banky W., Seun Kuti, and Davido.

Away from his hosting skills, he stands out for impeccable fashion style from his well-tailored suits to his elegant traditional attires.

Meet Lawrence

He is a award-winning actor and TV host who got his break in 2009 as the Gadget Show's presenter on Soweto TV. In 2015, Lawrence replaced Fezile Makhanya in May 2015 as the host of the Lotto Powerball lottery game and replaced Bonang Matheba as host of 'Clash of the Choirs South Africa.'

Last year, he hosted the third season of Big Brother Mzansi as well as South Africa's biggest award ceremonies including the DStv MVC Awards and the South African Music Awards (Samas). In June, he bagged two DStv MVC Awards — favourite TV presenter and the Ultimate DStv Viewer's Choice Award.

Together, we can expect a double dose of hotness, banter, table shaking, fashion inspiration and some bromance from the BBTitans hosts.

'Big Brother Titans' is set to premiere on Africa Magic channels, DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 on January 15, 2023, starting with a launch show at 7 pm.