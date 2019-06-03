The much awaited season 4 of Big Brother Naija is set to premiere on June 30, 2019.

In a posted shared by on the official Instagram page of DSTV on Monday, June 3, 2019, indicates that the show will kick off on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

"Okay! We CAN'T wait no more!😤 #BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th!🔥 *Available on all DStv packages* Proudly sponsored by @bet9jaig," the post reads.

Speaking on the announcement, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said:

“The Big Brother franchise remains one of the most exciting content options available to viewers across the world. Big Brother Naija, which is easily the most popular version in Africa, is finally here and for the first time since 2006, the show will be hosted in Nigeria. Our viewers should expect the very best of entertainment, intrigue and drama, all delivered with excellent production standards straight from a house here in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, the organisers of the reality TV show announced that it was going to premiere in June but as at that time, a specific date wasn't given.

On Friday, May 2, 2019, Multichoice Nigeria teased the audience with a possible theme for the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala.’ The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria. The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’