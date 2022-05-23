RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Reunion show is back, this time with BBNaija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season housemates.

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]
BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Ahead of the show’s premiere, a brand new teaser launched on the organiser’s social media handles. The sizzling new teaser got fans buzzing with clips of housemates Boma and Beatrice in a heated argument.

Recommended articles

Going by the teaser, the show promises double the Gbas Gbos and drama with housemates expected to settle scores and properly put the season to rest ahead of the anticipated seventh season.

The Reunion show will launch exclusively on DSTV and GOTV on June 2, 2022 with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host. Confirming the show’s premiere, Ebuka shared moments from the show featuring housemates in near fisticuffs. There is currently no talk of the Reunion heading to streaming via Showmax.

Meanwhile auditions for BBNaija season seven are ongoing and expected to wrap up on May 30.

ALSO READ: BBNaija: Everything you need to know about auditioning for season 7

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Banky W wins PDP house of representative primaries for Eti-Osa fed constituency

Tonto Dikeh mocks Nigerian celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars protest

Tonto Dikeh mocks Nigerian celebrities campaigning for politicians after supporting #EndSars protest

Everything you need to know about Boomplay #PassTheMic Cypher Challenge

Everything you need to know about Boomplay #PassTheMic Cypher Challenge

Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, others to perform at the 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert

Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, others to perform at the 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' returns to Amazon Prime following technical error

Pulse List: Top 12 Nigerian albums dropping in Q2 and Q3 2022

Pulse List: Top 12 Nigerian albums dropping in Q2 and Q3 2022

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Trending

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]

Ini Dima-Okojie on bodying broken characters and finding balance eight years later [Pulse Interview]

Ini Dima-Okojie