BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

Babatunde Lawal

It is week seven and pressure ti wa! (the pressure is getting more intense)

Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]
Biggie Punishes Housemates [DSTV]

We noted last week that, given that the season is halfway done and just one-third of the housemates had been evicted, it seemed as though things in Biggie's home were about to take a bad turn. This indicates that there will probably be many large-scale evictions and tension in the coming weeks.

As we said, it is already taking place; the atmosphere in the house is incredibly upsetting, and it is having many negative effects on the roommates. The first to fall victim to this was undoubtedly Tsatsii, whose transgressions on Monday caused the Royals to lose both their save and replace powers as Heads of House and be nominated as well. Evidently, that has somewhat ruined their week, and she feels bad for putting Ebubu in danger.

The housemates were given another task by Big Brother on Wednesday, but this one was intended to help them decompress. They had to come up with strategies for unwinding and practising self-care, as well as get a facial, pedicure, or manicure. Does that sound good? Yes, assuming you don't have a big task to complete by tomorrow. The moment the brief was finished being read, Tsatsii conveyed her growing worry about the short amount of time they had left to prepare their presentation.

The burden isn't just falling on Tsatsii. It's clear that Ebubu is starting to feel the effects of his difficulties this time around as HoH after he confided in Olivia about them. He's making an extremely heroic effort to keep Tsatsii from feeling awful about putting them up for nomination, but he hasn't exactly been his typical upbeat self.

Tails' requirement to provide a total of eight massages to various housemates interferes with getting ready for the wager task because people can't focus on their presentations while they are getting a massage. Notice how things are only getting worse?

Then there is Khosicle, who simply cannot manage to go five minutes without weeping, arguing, or saying something hurtful. For them, it's all getting a little much, and their quarrelling is adding to the general unhappiness.

The Thabang/Nelisa issue exists. Nelisa is undeniably more than a little bit interested in him, and she has tried to move their connection beyond the friend stage, but he doesn't seem willing to cooperate. To be clear, none of them is being mean, but the discomfort has the potential to escalate into something unpleasant, and there is already more than enough of that going around.

