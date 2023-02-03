ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Olivia expresses her discontent to Juicy Jay after dairy session with Biggie

Babatunde Lawal

Juicy Jay made an unflattering comment during the session and it annoyed Olivia

juicy jay and olivia
juicy jay and olivia

Big Brother Titans' housemate Olivia has spoken her mind to her partner Juicy Jay.

Juicy Jay stated in a diary session that his partner nominated Thabang because he did not reciprocate her feelings for him, and this didn't sit well with Olivia.

Speaking to Juicy Jay about how she felt, she stated that if she wanted any man in the house, she would get him—including Thabang.

Olivia later stated that she went on to say that she didn't "notice him" until their second week in the house.

Juicy Jay apologised and clarified that he meant no harm.

Olivia also responded by saying she just wanted to be clear as she holds no grudges against her partner.

She also said that the reason for the conversation was because she didn't want Thabang to get the wrong impression if he saw videos of the session outside Biggie's house.

Babatunde Lawal

