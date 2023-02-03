'BBTitans': Olivia expresses her discontent to Juicy Jay after dairy session with Biggie

Juicy Jay stated in a diary session that his partner nominated Thabang because he did not reciprocate her feelings for him, and this didn't sit well with Olivia.

Speaking to Juicy Jay about how she felt, she stated that if she wanted any man in the house, she would get him—including Thabang.

Olivia later stated that she went on to say that she didn't "notice him" until their second week in the house.

Juicy Jay apologised and clarified that he meant no harm.

Olivia also responded by saying she just wanted to be clear as she holds no grudges against her partner.