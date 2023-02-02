'BBTitans': Jenni O says Khosi’s strategy is to play games and distract the men

Jenni O said her view in a dairy session with Biggie today, where she revealed that she thinks the strategy that Khosi has deployed is to distract and play with the men.

She claims that the strategy is to divide and conquer while playing a love game.

Jenni O claims that most of the men on the show cannot stand on their feet, and this has given Khosi the room to penetrate.

She said, "Thabang has a soft spot for her and I've seen Thabang distracted when he's doing his work when he sees Khosi, but she's doing her work but distracting others from doing theirs."