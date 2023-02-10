ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

Inemesit Udodiong

He was removed from the house so he could get adequate medical attention for his injured finger.

Kanaga Jnr returns [DSTV]

Kanaga Jnr returned to the 'Big Brother Titans' house yesterday, February 9, 2023, after being away briefly for medical treatment.

He showed up while the housemates were having a discussion at the lounge and immediately started giving a heartwarming speech which was followed by hugs and diary sessions.

Reacting to his speech, Olivia and Juicy Jay told Biggie: "Kanaga’s speech was touching. The way he spoke, you’ll know it came from the heart."

During his diary session with his partner, Biggie asked Kanaga to weigh in on the controversial cookie exchange which occurred during his time away.

"Tsatsii, my partner, Blue, Yemi, Blaqboi, Marvin, Justin and Yvonne," he replied.

Kanaga Jnr's paired diary session [DSTV]
Biggie also playfully asked, "Kanaga Jnr, did your time outside the house make you more handsome?" To which, he responded, "Period… purr."

We are currently 29 days into this Ziyakhala Wahala edition of 'BBTitans', and today is off to an interesting start as the house buzzes with love triangles, relationships and situationships.

