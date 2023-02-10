'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

He showed up while the housemates were having a discussion at the lounge and immediately started giving a heartwarming speech which was followed by hugs and diary sessions.

Reacting to his speech, Olivia and Juicy Jay told Biggie: "Kanaga’s speech was touching. The way he spoke, you’ll know it came from the heart."

During his diary session with his partner, Biggie asked Kanaga to weigh in on the controversial cookie exchange which occurred during his time away.

"Tsatsii, my partner, Blue, Yemi, Blaqboi, Marvin, Justin and Yvonne," he replied.

Pulse Nigeria

Biggie also playfully asked, "Kanaga Jnr, did your time outside the house make you more handsome?" To which, he responded, "Period… purr."