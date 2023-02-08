'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

Today, Big Brother tasked the housemates with making cookies to give to two people: one to their partner and the other(s) to a romantic interest or platonic friend.
Love is in the air in Biggie's house.
The rule was later changed to include more people.
This may be Big Brother's attempt to douse the rising fire between the housemates.
Who gave who?
- Mmeli gave his cookie to Ipeleng.
- Thabang gave his cookies To Nana, Justin, Nelisa, And Tsatsii.
- Tsatii gave her cookies to Justin, Ipeleng, Thabang, Mmeli, Ebubu, Yaya & Kanaga Jnr.
- Yaya gave her cookies to Justin, Nelisa, Ebubu, Olivia, Yvonne, Miracle, Juicy Jay, Thabang & Marvin.
- Khosi gave her cookies to Miracle, Thabang, and of course, Yemi.
- Nelisa gave her cookie to Thabang, The Royals, Yemi, Khosicle, Justin And MaYa
- Yvonne gave her cookies to Justin, Juicy Jay, Jenni O & Olivia.
- Yemi gave his cookies to Nelisa, Jenni O, Juicy, Blaqboi, Ipeleng Tsatsii, Kanaga, Blue Aiva, and Khosi.
- Miracle gave his cookies to Jenni O, Khosi & Yaya.
- Marvin gave his cookies to Yaya, Jenni O, Yvonne, Blaqboi, and Blue Aiva
- Justin gave His Cookie To Nelisa, Yvonne, Yaya, Tsatsii, Jenni O, and Nana.
- Juicy Jay gave his cookies to Juicy Jay Gave His Cookie To Olivia, Yemi, Marvin, Yaya, and Yvonne.
- Blue Aiva gave her cookies to Yemi and some other housemates that weren’t seen.
- Ebubu gave his cookies to Tsatsii, Jenni O, Olivia, Jaypee, and Yvonne. He attached a poem to Yvonne's.
- Nana gave her cookies to Olivia, Yvonne, Jenni O, Thabang, Khosi, Justin, Blaqboi, Juicy Jay, Yaya, Miracle, and Blue Aiva.
- Jennie O gave her cookies to Mmeli, Justin, Yvonne, Olivia, Blaqboi, and Nana.
- Ipeleng gave her cookies to Blaqboi, Tsatsii & Lukay.
How the housemates reacted
Ipeleng cried because she only got three cookies, which may translate to only three housemates like her. “I got only 3 cookies, 3!! I tried my best to be friends with the girls, and with people in this house but whenever I get into spaces, they keep quiet. It feels like they’re threatened,” she said.
Khosi was shocked to get a cookie from Nana she cried after getting it. Nana gave a cookie to Khosi saying “You were my first friend, you’re my best friend.”
