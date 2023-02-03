ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Babatunde Lawal

Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]
Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

The number of housemates who have locked lips in Big Brother's house has increased as Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii join the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The duo has been seen building their relationship, and they recently reassured each other of their affection for one another.

In a recent show of things, the two have kissed, taking things a step further.

This happened while their fellow housemates were playing and having a good time at the pool party.

They can be seen passionately sharing their first kiss in the now-viral video.

Many fans are rooting for them and have been praising them for being patient.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'

Taaooma & Liya combine for new single, 'Check'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Domitilla: The Reboot' is coming!

'Domitilla: The Reboot' teaser invites you into the dangerous, intriguing lives of sex workers

Kunle Afolayan returns with a new movie called 'Ijogbon'

'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

Santheo

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo Traw evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her